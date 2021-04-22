Questions Knicks Must Answer Before 2021 NBA Playoffs

1 of 3

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

RJ Barrett has enjoyed exponential growth from his rookie year to his sophomore season. He could get a not insignificant amount of support when the Most Improved Player award ballots are cast, that's how substantial his two-way improvement has been.

"He's steady," Julius Randle told reporters. "He's never going to lack confidence after missed shots. ... That's just the growth from year one to year two for him. He's doing an amazing job for us, and we're going to need him to do more for us to keep winning."

Randle is right; this is just the beginning for Barrett. The second-year scoring guard must take these improvements—better shooting, fewer turnovers, stingier defense—and carry them over to the high-stakes world of playoff basketball.

This will be the debut postseason voyage for 2019's third overall pick, who won't turn 21 until June. He'll have to hoop beyond his years, because the Knicks need him at his absolute best if they hope to make any real playoff noise.