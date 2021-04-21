Saints Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints' first-round draft strategy may be affected by the underwhelming performance of the team's opening selection in 2018.

Marcus Davenport has not lived up to the expectations of the No. 14 overall pick, which has left the Saints a bit thin in the pass rush alongside Cameron Jordan.

If the Saints feel that the 24-year-old can't play a full set of games, or contribute in the sack column, they could look at edge-rushers with the No. 28 pick this year.

New Orleans has a handful of other needs that could be filled in the 2021 NFL draft, which could affect the standing of certain players.

Wide receiver will be under a close microscope, with Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris looking to replace the departed Emmanuel Sanders.

If the Saints aren't confident enough with their current crop of wideouts, they could look to the deep wide receiver class for more competition underneath Michael Thomas.