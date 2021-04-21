Browns Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns enter the NFL draft in a different position than usual. General manager Andrew Barry is scheduled to make his first pick at No. 26 next week with a playoff-caliber roster that has few glaring holes.

After a divisional-round appearance in the playoffs last season, the Browns already had a strong roster. They did a nice job to patch up some of the obvious holes in free agency. The signings of John Johnson III, Troy Hill and Jadeveon Clowney among others give the team the defensive upgrades they needed going into 2021.

Free agency is for short-term fixes, though. The draft is where a roster is truly built. It's also where veterans are often replaced.

For a few players on the roster, this could be the event where their eventual replacement joins the team. For others, the influx of new talent could change their role for the better.

The following three players should be paying extra attention to who the Cleveland brass decides to add to the roster on draft weekend.