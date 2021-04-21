Steelers Players Who Will Be Most Impacted by 2021 NFL Draft Picks

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a step toward shaping their future by signing Mike Tomlin to a three-year extension Tuesday. In less than a week, that future will continue to solidify at the 2021 NFL draft.

The 2021 NFL draft finds the Steelers on the precipice of a new era. Ben Roethlisberger is returning for one more year and many parts of the defense that was No. 1 in the league in 2020 will return.

Free agency saw plenty of important players leave, though. Steven Nelson, Bud Dupree and Mike Hilton all left on defense, while James Conner, Matt Feiler, Vance McDonald and Maurkice Pouncey won't be returning on offense.

Armed with one pick in each of the first three rounds and two fourth-rounders, the Steelers are bound to add some players who will shake up the roster. Here are some of the veterans still on the roster who will be the most impacted by who the Steelers pick.