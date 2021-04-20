    NBA, NBPA React After Derek Chauvin Found Guilty for Murder of George Floyd

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2021

    FILE- In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, Black Lives Matter is displayed near the NBA logo in an empty basketball arena in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA training camps open around the league Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, though on-court sessions will be limited to individual workouts and only for those players who have gotten three negative coronavirus test results back in the last few days. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool, File)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The NBA and its players association released a joint statement Tuesday following the conviction of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd:

    "We are pleased that justice appears to have been served," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts said.

    Chauvin was found guilty on counts of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a Minneapolis jury found him responsible for the death of Floyd, per CNN.com.

    There were worldwide protests against racial injustice following Floyd's death in May 2020, with numerous NBA players taking on a major role and attending protests around the country.

    The league supported the cause over the summer, displaying "Black Lives Matter" on courts during the restarted season while players were allowed to wear social justice phrases on their jerseys.

    In November, the NBA and NBPA established a Social Justice Coalition featuring active players, coaches and members of the Board of Governors.

