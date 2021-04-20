    Gonzaga's Mark Few: I Wish Someone Had Warned Me About Baylor's Physicality

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2021

    Gonzaga head coach Mark Few questions a call during the first half of the championship game against Baylor in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Gonzaga ran into a brick wall in its national championship game loss to Baylor earlier this month. Bulldogs coach Mark Few said Monday he wished someone had warned him about Baylor's physicality. 

    "That was the most physical game we've played in the last five years," Few told Dana O'Neil of The Athletic.  "I wish somebody had told me on Sunday morning that's what we were in for. My guys would have responded. I wasn't ready to go there."

                

