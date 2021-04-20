Gonzaga's Mark Few: I Wish Someone Had Warned Me About Baylor's Physicality

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Gonzaga ran into a brick wall in its national championship game loss to Baylor earlier this month. Bulldogs coach Mark Few said Monday he wished someone had warned him about Baylor's physicality.

"That was the most physical game we've played in the last five years," Few told Dana O'Neil of The Athletic. "I wish somebody had told me on Sunday morning that's what we were in for. My guys would have responded. I wasn't ready to go there."

