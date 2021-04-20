Anthony Edwards Talks Alex Rodriguez, Matchups with KD, Russ, Beal, ROY Buzz

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Anthony Edwards said he's received a crash course on the life and career of Alex Rodriguez, the former MLB All-Star who's part of an ownership group set to purchase controlling power of the NBA franchise from Glen Taylor.

"Well...I do now!" Edwards joked when asked by GQ's Tyler R. Tynes whether he knew A-Rod after the first overall pick in the 2020 draft previously said he was unaware of Rodriguez after the first reports about the team's sale.

The 19-year-old Atlanta native explained he hasn't done much individual research about the three-time American League MVP, but he's fielded plenty of text messages about A-Rod since his initial remarks.

"They told me he's a Hall of Famer," Edwards told Tynes. "Somebody told me he’s like the Michael Jordan of baseball."

The standout rookie also found out A-Rod was dating singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and was disappointed to find out the couple has since ended their engagement.

"He gonna be my owner, I want him to be happy," Edwards said.

Edwards, who played baseball before attending the University of Georgia, also told Tynes he could throw 92 mph right now and 100 mph if he was given a month to get his arm back in shape.

On the hardwood, Edwards is averaging 18.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists across 58 appearances in his first NBA season, but he told Tynes he's not worried about the Rookie of the Year race.

"Everybody be askin' me, I just tell them the same thing: Whoever picking the trophy, whatever it's called, if they think I am, then yeah. If they don't, then cool," he said. "I'm just here to play basketball. I'm tryin' to be the best that I can be."

Edwards was also asked about some of his NBA matchups so far.

On Kevin Durant : "As far as Durant being my favorite player? Nah. Hell nah, that hasn't changed. He's still my favorite player."

: "As far as Durant being my favorite player? Nah. Hell nah, that hasn't changed. He's still my favorite player." On Russell Westbrook : "I love playing Westbrook. Fasho ! 'Cuz, I can guard him. That's my matchup. They always put me on Westbrook. Yeah, I had fun with that."

: "I love playing Westbrook. ! 'Cuz, I can guard him. That's my matchup. They always put me on Westbrook. Yeah, I had fun with that." On Bradley Beal and Edwards' "Welcome to the NBA" moment: "Bradley Beal , yeah. He hit a couple tough shots on me, like suuuuuper tough shots and I was like [raises eyebrows, starts shaking head back and forth] 'aightttt."

The University of Georgia product and the Wolves are back in action Tuesday night when they visit the Golden 1 Center to take on the Sacramento Kings.