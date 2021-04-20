Pelicans' Zion Williamson 'Very Tempted' to Participate in NBA Dunk Contest

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Zion Williamson has yet to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but the New Orleans Pelicans star isn't ruling out an appearance in the All-Star weekend event at some point.

Appearing on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Williamson said he is "very tempted" to participate in the Dunk Contest (starts at 16:30 mark):

Williamson does have a Slam Dunk Contest on his resume. The 20-year-old won the McDonald's All-American Dunk Contest in March 2018 as a high schooler, beating Quentin Grimes and Olivia Nelson-Ododa in the final.

During his rookie season in 2019-20, Williamson likely wouldn't have received clearance from the Pelicans to participate in the event on Feb. 15. He didn't make his NBA debut until Jan. 22 due to knee surgery for a torn meniscus.

Williamson was in Atlanta for this year's All-Star festivities on March 7 as a player on Kevin Durant's team, but the Dunk Contest was more subdued than in a normal years with only three competitors and took place during halftime of the All-Star Game.

It's rare that superstars take part in the Dunk Contest anymore. Anfernee Simons, Obi Toppin and Cassius Stanley made up the 2021 field. The last player named to the All-Star team who competed in the Dunk Contest in the same season was Victor Oladipo in 2018.

Williamson is a dunk machine and one of the most exciting players in the NBA. The second-year star ranks fifth in the league with 113 dunks so far this season. He's averaging 26.8 points per game on 61.4 percent shooting in 52 starts for the Pelicans in 2020-21.

