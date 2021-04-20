Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal 2: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will look to continue his run of dominance in the main event of UFC 261 this Saturday when he takes on popular contender Jorge Masvidal.

The bout will be a rematch of a 2020 fight that Usman won with a lopsided, unanimous decision. While that outcome was quite decisive, Masvidal was given a bit of a mulligan, having stepped in to replace Usman’s original opponent, Gilbert Burns, on just a weeks’ notice.

Usman has fought once since then, picking up a TKO victory in a rescheduled fight with Burns. Masvidal, on the other hand, has spent the months since his loss to Usman sitting on the sidelines waiting for the right opportunity. That strategy evidently paid off, as he’s been booked for a rematch with the champion without doing anything more to earn the opportunity.

Heading into the pair’s imminent rematch, the oddsmakers are quite confident Usman will come out on top again. That being said, when the two fighters are put under the microscope, it’s clear this matchup could end any number of ways.

Keep scrolling to see how the two fighters match up in 2021.