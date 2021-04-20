WWE Raw TV Ratings Down with Charlotte vs. Asuka; Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw experienced an unsurprising ratings drop compared to last week's post-WrestleMania edition of the show.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.907 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network, down from last week's 2.026 million.

The main event of Raw saw Asuka face Charlotte Flair with Raw women's champion Rhea Ripley looking on from ringside. Not surprisingly, Ripley got involved, as she broke up Charlotte's attempt to put Asuka in the Figure Eight, unbeknownst to the referee.

That allowed Asuka to win the match with a crucifix pin, which enraged Charlotte. After the match, The Queen viciously beat down the referee as Raw went off the air.

Given the way Monday's match went down, it looks as though WWE may be building toward a Triple Threat title match between Ripley, Asuka and Charlotte at WrestleMania Backlash next month.

Raw also saw the continuation of the rivalry between WWE champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre in the form of a war of words between McIntyre and MVP.

For the second week in a row, McIntyre got attacked by T-Bar and Mace, which led to a handicap match. McIntyre won by disqualification, leading to Braun Strowman running out to save him from further damage at the hands of T-Bar and Mace.

T-Bar and Mace won the subsequent tag team match by disqualification when McIntyre failed to listen to the referee, but McIntyre and Strowman got the last laugh, as T-Bar and Mace were unmasked.

In perhaps the most shocking moment of the night, Matt Riddle scored an upset victory over Randy Orton, marking arguably the biggest win of his WWE career date.

Other key moments on Raw included The Viking Raiders beating Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for the second consecutive week, Elias defeating Kofi Kingston, Lana and Naomi beating WWE Women's Tag Team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match, and Damian Priest defeating The Miz.

