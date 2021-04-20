NBA Playoff Standings 2021: Latest Power Rankings and Seeds for East, West

3 of 4

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Even when the NBA brought an expanded playoff field into this season by continuing the play-in tournament, the Knicks weren't even an afterthought in postseason discussions.

Now, Tom Thibodeau's team has a chance not merely to crash that party but also perhaps open their playoff journey inside the friendly confines of Madison Square Garden.

'Bockers backers are believers again (finally!), and why wouldn't they be? This club is legitimately good. The sixth-seeded Knicks are tied with the fifth-seeded Celtics and only a half-game back of the fourth-seeded Hawks. New York is playing as well as anyone right now, riding a six-game winning streak and posting a dominant plus-9.1 net rating over this stretch.

Julius Randle is showing his All-Star selection was no fluke. RJ Barrett is proving why he was the third overall pick in 2019. Derrick Rose is dialing back the clock as only a former MVP can.

The Knicks play their tails off defensively (Thibodeau wouldn't have it any other way) and play smart basketball at the opposite end.

New York has some tricky stretches left on the schedule—none more daunting than the six-game West Coast road trip to open May—but right now, this looks like a team that can hang with anyone.