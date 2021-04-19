Charlotte Flair Suspended Indefinitely, Fined for Physical Abuse of WWE Official

Credit: WWE.com

Charlotte Flair received an indefinite suspension and a $100,000 fine after attacking a WWE referee to close out Raw on Monday night.

Flair suffered a defeat to Asuka in the main event and took her frustrations out on the official, tossing him across the ring before dishing out a savage beatdown.

On the night after WrestleMania 37, some fans might have expected Becky Lynch to make her triumphant return to the ring.

Instead, Flair delivered a promo explaining her frustration at being left off the WrestleMania card. Shortly thereafter, she involved herself in Asuka's rematch with Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship to cause a disqualification.

The Queen has never been too far from the title picture, but it felt as though she was being somewhat marginalized in the buildup to WrestleMania. Even before she had announced her positive COVID-19 test in March, her feud with Lacey Evans wasn't doing her any favors.

Flair obviously will be marginalized no more.

Despite the suspension, it appears likely she'll get a shot at Ripley's title belt soon. And after being the babyface against Evans, this storyline will allow her to embrace the heel persona that has always felt more natural to her as the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair.