4 Ways Jorge Masvidal Can Upset Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

It depends on whose input you value more.

Some will suggest the UFC 261 main event between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal is little more than a runback of their match from July, which Usman won by a unanimous five-round decision.

Others will suggest that Masvidal's abbreviated preparation for that title shot—he took the fight on six days' notice and dropped 20 pounds to make weight—compromised any chance he had at winning.

We'll all know for sure come early Sunday morning in northeast Florida.

Usman and Masvidal will get together for a second time at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, where the UFC will welcome 15,000 fans to its first crowd-friendly show in the U.S. since last spring.

And while not all B-side propositions pan out in their main-event opportunities, hope springs eternal for the underdogs on the Bleacher Report combat sports team. So, with the memories of the Oliveira-Ferguson and Poirier-McGregor surprises still fresh in our minds, we put together a list of ways in which "Gamebred" might actually get it done and add a world welterweight title to his incumbent BMF championship status.

