4 Ways Dustin Poirier Can Beat Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Dustin Poirier is an underdog heading into Saturday night.

So, just in case you didn't know, now you know.

But if you think his status as the B-side to Conor McGregor means there's zero chance he pulls off an upset in the UFC 257 main event on Fight Island, think again.

Though he was steamrolled in less than two minutes when they met six-plus years ago at UFC 178 in Las Vegas, these are hardly the same two men who entered the Octagon that night as supporting actors to main event star Demetrious Johnson.

Poirier, in fact, has fought 13 times in the intervening 2,309 days, winning all but two of those bouts—alongside one no-contest—and enjoying a brief run as the UFC's interim lightweight champion in 2019.

In other words, he's become more experienced, more confident and more comfortable in his 155-pound skin and relishes the opportunity to both right a competitive wrong and advance toward another title try.

He'll arrive Saturday as the second-ranked lightweight and seventh-ranked pound-for-pound fighter on the promotional roster, putting him two and six slots ahead of McGregor on those lists, respectively.

McGregor is everything they say he is, but the gap between him and Poirier is hardly unbridgeable.

To illustrate that point, we put together a brief list with some ways and means via which the underdog can break through and re-establish his place among the company's highest-profile class.

Click through to see if you agree, and let us know in the comments what you think.