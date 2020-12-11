4 Ways Charles Oliveira Can Beat Tony Ferguson at UFC 256

0 of 4

Let's concede something: Charles Oliveira is an underdog—albeit not a prohibitive one—for a reason.

The guy he'll meet in the final run-up to the UFC 256 main event, Tony Ferguson, is on both the lightweight (No. 3) and pound-for-pound (No. 14) rankings lists and has lost precisely one fight in eight years.

So, if you're heading to a betting window before fight time arrives Saturday night, you'd be something less than a fiscal daredevil if you went ahead and laid mad money down on the fiery Californian.

But if you think that means Oliveira can't win their clash of 155-pound contenders, think again.

The 31-year-old's submission chops rival anyone else's on the promotional roster, he's won seven straight fights since last tasting defeat three years ago, and he has been carrying himself with the sort of confidence needed when transitioning from the cable-TV kiddie pool to the pay-per-view deep end.

Ferguson is everything they say he is, but the gap between him and Oliveira is hardly unbridgeable.

To illustrate that point, we put together a brief list with some ways and means through which the B-sider can break through and add himself to the company's highest-profile class.

