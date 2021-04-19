Tyrann Mathieu Says He Would 'Love' to Finish His NFL Career with Chiefs

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Tyrann Mathieu is entering the final season of his contract, but the safety is hoping to sign another deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Absolutely, I would love to spend the rest of my time in Kansas City," Mathieu said Monday, per Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. "Everybody has embraced me here. It reminds me so much of a football town. For me, that's everything. Waking up, seeing my family, going to play football. It's a blessing to be here."

The two sides are working on an extension for the 28-year-old, who has earned a first-team All-Pro nod in each of his two seasons with the Chiefs so far.

He will enter the third year of his $42 million deal this season.

Mathieu said his priority on his new deal isn't money—rather, he wants to use his talent to boost up his teammates.

Still, the money likely won't be a problem for the Chiefs, as general manager Brett Veach has already acknowledged that Mathieu's expiring contract is one of the most important things on his to-do list.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Enough can’t be said about Tyrann and his importance to this team both on the field and in the locker room," Veach said, per Kerkhoff. "He’s proven to be not just a great player but a great leader and a great person to have developing the young guys and out in the community."

Mathieu finished the 2020 campaign with a career-high six interceptions returned for 70 yards and his second career touchdown return. He posted 62 combined tackles and two quarterback hits, while missing a regular-season game for the first time since 2016.