Seahawks' Aldon Smith Wanted by Authorities on 2nd-Degree Battery Charge

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Aldon Smith is wanted on a second-degree battery charge in Louisiana.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office released a bulletin saying Smith is wanted in connection with an alleged battery that took place on April 17 at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette, a suburb of New Orleans.

Travers Mackel of WDSU reported law enforcement officials said the altercation was captured on video.

The Seahawks later released a statement saying they were aware of the charge and that they had "no further comment at this time."

Smith, 31, signed with the Seahawks last week after spending the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys. He had missed the previous four seasons amid a suspension for violations of the NFL's substance abuse and personal conduct policies.

Smith has been arrested multiple times for driving under the influence, illegal possession of assault weapons and allegations of domestic assault, among other charges. Any further off-field issues may result in Smith again seeing his football career placed in jeopardy.