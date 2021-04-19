Jericho Praises Mike Tyson; Kross Wants John Cena; Latest on Released WWE Stars

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Jericho Praises Mike Tyson, Recent Celebrity-Wrestling Crossovers

Between Bad Bunny, Shaquille O'Neal and others, this has been a banner time for celebrities hopping in the wrestling ring. Bad Bunny's WrestleMania match was arguably the greatest celebrity showing in history, and Shaq's bump through a table on AEW Dynamite was a meme that kept on memeing.

Chris Jericho said the key to the success of Bad Bunny and Shaq is that they came in and took the wrestling part of things seriously. They weren't just popping in for a check. He said the same mindset applies to Mike Tyson, who has made three appearances on AEW in the last year.

Jericho told Jason Brow and Russ Weakland of Hollywood Life:

"I don't think these recent celebrities want to come in there and embarrass themselves or, more importantly, embarrass the sport with all the respect that they have for it. It's the same thing with Mike Tyson. He loves being around the business and respects the business, and he has since he has been a kid. All he wants to do is his best. And at the end of the day, he is Mike Tyson, so there is always that element of what he is going to do. But if he didn't want to be there for the right reasons, he wouldn't be there."

Tyson is yet to have his oft-rumored debut match, but he proved last Wednesday he can throw an incredible worked punch.

If Iron Mike does eventually find himself inside the squared circle, odds are he'll join Bad Bunny and O'Neal as a crossover star who put on a fun match.

Karrion Kross Wants to Retire Cena

While Karrion Kross recently recaptured his NXT Championship, he's apparently already got his sights set on bigger heights. Responding to a fan suggestion that he's the one who eventually retires John Cena, Kross seemed more than up for the challenge.

Cena, for his part, responded in his typically cryptic way on Instagram.

Cena has not been on WWE programming since his Firefly Funhouse match against The Fiend at WrestleMania 36. There has been no timetable for his return, with the COVID-19 pandemic and Cena's film schedule creating near-constant conflict.

The idea of Cena ever coming back on a full-time basis can be thrown out the window. He described himself as "not active" but refused to call himself retired in an appearance on The Tonight Show last year. At age 43, Cena would have likely been winding himself into part-timer status even if he weren't a crossover star.

As it stands, we'll be lucky to get one extended legacy run from Cena, but Kross could be headed to Raw or SmackDown by the time that happens.

Updates on Released WWE Stars

Here is a look at some of the latest updates from stars released from their WWE contracts last week:

Mickie James: " If you wondering what I'm doing next... The answer is simple. Everything they said I couldn't."

Chelsea Green says she is accepting bookings.

Peyton Royce returns to former ring name of Cassie Lee.

Billie Kay is now going by her real name, Jessica McKay.

Kalisto : "I'm about to blow up on all your favorite Indies... well that is only if I'm not locked down somewhere else first!"

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio on how WWE decided who to cut (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News):

"They are people that they're not using in some cases. There are a couple of people that got cut because, how do I say it? I heard this about two different people, about one person was pouting that they were not on WrestleMania. That did not help them. Another person kinda complained about their booking. When you're a marginal talent that's not used and you complain about it, it's you know, it's not like you're a top guy and that didn't help their cause either. That was some of it as far as like, whatever. They're all people that they're not using and they'll all be able to get work whether it was names just coming off [WWE]."