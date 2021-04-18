    Buccaneers' OC Byron Leftwich Not Bothered by Lack of Head Coaching Interviews

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich during NFL football practice, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. (Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers via AP)
    Kyle Zedaker/Associated Press

    Byron Leftwich is "in no rush" to leave his post as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Leftwich's comments came as Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has expressed frustration in the past about his assistant's lack of outside interest for open head-coaching gigs.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

