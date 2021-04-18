Buccaneers' OC Byron Leftwich Not Bothered by Lack of Head Coaching Interviews

Kyle Zedaker/Associated Press

Byron Leftwich is "in no rush" to leave his post as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Leftwich's comments came as Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has expressed frustration in the past about his assistant's lack of outside interest for open head-coaching gigs.

