Kayode Awosika NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles OL

Photo Credit: Paul Hokanson, University at Buffalo



HEIGHT: 6'3 1/8"

WEIGHT: 307



POSITIVES

—Takes controlled, balanced steps in his 45 degree set.

—Powerful shoulders, hands and upper body to torque and displace defenders when locked on.

—Uses his backside hand well to pry open the front side edge defender on zone runs.

—Locates the hip of shaded defenders and delivers force needed to bump and feed them to the guard on double-teams.

NEGATIVES

—Much more effective in-line on a linear path, struggles to redirect with below-average agility and foot quickness.

—Shows some stiffness in his lower half that restricts his fluidity and effectiveness on downfield blocks.

—Inconsistent reaching his set points against various alignments with a tendency to overset and open his hips early, creating a soft inside shoulder.

—Limited range on an island against Wide 9 rushers.

—Saw very little notable competition during his career.

2020 STATISTICS

—Started all seven games at left tackle.

—Team captain.

NOTES

—37 career game appearances with 32 starts; 25 at right tackle and seven at left tackle.

—Son of Nigerien immigrants who grew up in Minnesota playing soccer before switching to football and basketball in high school. His father was “Grand Chief” of Ondo City.

—Two-time team captain.

OVERALL

Awosika is a three-year starter in Buffalo’s zone heavy scheme who moved from right to left tackle for the first time as a senior in 2020. He has a broad frame with a thick lower half and solid arm length. Awosika is efficient in tight quarters as a run-blocker when he can get his hands on defenders quickly with solid play strength and power in his upper body to generate movement at the point of attack on double-teams, down and angle-drive blocks with the power to overwhelm second-level defenders once locked on.

He takes controlled, balanced steps in his pass set to mirror tightly aligned defenders but will struggle to reach his set point against wider alignments without opening his hip and turning his shoulders, leaving him vulnerable to inside counters.

Awisoka shows tightness in his lower half that results in below-average fluidity and short-area quickness, causing him to struggle against stutters and hesitations from shifty defenders. His best fit is inside, and he projects as a potential backup there with the ability to kick outside in a pinch.

GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 250/300

POSITION RANK: IOL29

PRO COMPARISON: Sean Harlow

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn