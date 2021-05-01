Adrian Ealy NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens OT

Brandon Wade/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'6 1/4"

WEIGHT: 321



POSITIVES

—Good snap timing to get out of his stance and into his set quickly.

—Smooth footwork in his 45 and vertical sets with the efficiency to get to his spot first.

—Anticipates the inside move well with an effective power step to get in the way and clog the "B" gap.

—Aggressive and physical playing style with active, heavy hands to deliver a jolt at the point of attack, latch and torque to finish.

—Mixes up his sets and hands in pass protection with a signature "flash" or "bait" technique to throw off a rusher's timing and a "flash/snatch" combination that can end reps quickly.

—Stays flat on screen releases to identify and locate his target in a straight line.

—Processes basic stunts quickly with alert eyes and quick decision-making.

NEGATIVES

—Poor short-area quickness and change-of-direction skills.

—Plays upright with a high pad level that allows defenders to have easy access into his frame.

—Needs to reel in his wild, overaggressive use of hands and learn to pick his spots more judiciously.

—Slow to anchor due to high pad level and stiffness in his lower half.

—Leans into angle blocks to generate movement, leaving him susceptible to defenders adept at deconstructing blocks.

—Turns like a tugboat at the second/third levels and struggles to intersect 'backers on the move.

2020 STATISTICS

—Started all 11 games with 10 at right tackle and one at left tackle.

NOTES

—28 career game appearances with 22 starts, 21 at right tackle and one at left tackle.

—From a member of the Oklahoma coaching staff: "(Ealy) is a great kid that will work very hard and try to do everything you ask. Smart player. Really has improved himself from when he got here until now. I do think he has a chance to be pretty good in time. He will work his butt off to get there."

—Training with Duke Manyweather at Michael Johnson Performance in preparation for the draft near Dallas.

—Invited to and participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

—Former 4-star prospect who chose Oklahoma over Arizona and LSU.

—Graduated with his degree in Planned Intercultural Communications in December 2020.

OVERALL

Ealy turns 22 years old in August and is a two-year starter at right tackle in Lincoln Riley's shotgun-spread, multiple-run scheme that mixes zone and gap concepts. He has a large frame and solid length with an impressive amount of development in his game from the 2019 to 2020 seasons.

He times the snap well and has smooth footwork in his 45-degree and vertical pass sets to hit his landmark against a variety of alignments and rushers. Ealy has heavy hands with a very aggressive nature to end reps quickly and finish defenders, but he needs to learn to be more selective and diversify his approach to avoid quick, clean losses against skilled rushers.

His biggest downfall is poor short-area quickness and major stiffness in his lower half that results in high pad level, minimal ability to track down targets at the second level and an unreliable anchor. Ealy has the size, footwork, and demeanor worthy of developing into a quality backup, but he has clear-cut physical limitations that limit his room for significant growth.

GRADE: 6.3/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 264/300

POSITION RANK: OT22

PRO COMPARISON: Trenton Scott

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

