Foster Sarell NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens OT

HEIGHT: 6'6 1/2"

WEIGHT: 318



POSITIVES

—Adequate foot quickness in his 45-degree pass set to get to his spot with an inside-out relationship on rushers.

—Processes T-E/E-T stunts relatively quickly to be in position to handle pass-offs and pick up the looper.

—Flashes some upper-body strength on vertical double-teams to press and feed shades to his guard.

—Establishes solid fits on tight shades in Stanford's inside-zone concepts.

NEGATIVES

—Poor contact balance and ability to control blocks after the point of attack.

—Lives on his toes and is extremely stiff in his ankles, knees and hips.

—Limited lateral quickness makes him a liability against shifty defenders who can set up their moves.

—Virtually zero anchor against the bull rush, which results in his side of the pocket being caved in far too often.

2020 STATISTICS

—Started all six games at right tackle.

NOTES

—34 career game appearances with 17 starts, all at right tackle.

—Former 5-star recruit and consensus top-five tackle recruit coming out of Graham-Kapowsin High School in Washington.

—Lettered in basketball and track in high school.

—His high school coach said: "He (Sarell) is the best player I have ever coached. And I have coached 12 Division I players, four being linemen, and he is better than them as a ninth-grader."

OVERALL

Sarell is a former 5-star tackle recruit and two-year starter at right tackle in Stanford's multiple-run scheme. He shows adequate foot quickness in pass protection, solid processing to handle basic stunts and serviceable upper-body strength to displace shades on vertical double-teams. Sarell has poor contact balance with a stiff lower half that causes his base to narrow on contact with persistent lunging in space on second-level targets.

He struggles mightily to drop his hips, root his feet and anchor against the bull rush, and he lacks the positional versatility in his background to add immediate depth value across the line. Sarell has some initial quickness, effectiveness on double-teams and smarts to warrant a camp invite, but he lacks the play strength and fluidness to consistently match up with NFL competition.

GRADE: 5.3/10 (UDFA)

PRO COMPARISON: John Theus

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

