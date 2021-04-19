What to Expect from WWE Raw in the Build to SummerSlam 2021

2 of 4

Rhea Ripley may have beaten Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania but make no mistake about it: Charlotte Flair is still WWE's crown jewel in the women's division and will be back on her throne by the time SummerSlam arrives.

The Queen is the most dominant, pushed and celebrated female performer of hers or any generation. She is always involved in the women's title picture, and no bright young star like Ripley is going to change that. Look no further than last year's WrestleMania, when Flair beat The Nightmare in what should have been her crowning moment.

Fast-forward a year to the Raw after WrestleMania 37, when the emphasis was not placed on Ripley and her monumental victory over Asuka but instead on Flair's return to Raw and her attack on both women.

WWE Creative cannot help itself. No matter how much fans cry for something new and different, it continues to go back to The Queen. Part of that is because she is a measuring stick for women's wrestling and has earned the spotlight through her hard work and the quality of her in-ring output; the other part is the relation to Ric Flair and the fandom that exists for The Nature Boy in production meetings.

Throw in the company's reliance on the handful of stars it actually has created over the last five years, and you have all the reason you need to believe Flair will be back on top of the mountain for the foreseeable future and definitely as the company builds to its second-most important PPV of the year.