Lakers' Andre Drummond Gets Custom Diamond Grill Reportedly Worth $20K

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Andre Drummond is living it up in L.A. with a grill that fits his new surroundings.

The Los Angeles Lakers center bought a custom diamond grill from AP The Jeweler worth a projected $20,000, according to TMZ Sports.

It's the same jeweler who made a custom grill for Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball.

Drummond placed the order while still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it arrived after his buyout in time for his recent signing with the Lakers. If things go well this season, it could give him an added accessory for the team's victory parade.

The two-time All-Star might have an uncertain future heading into free agency this offseason, but making more than $28 million in 2020-21 between his two teams has given him plenty of spending money.