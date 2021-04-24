Jazz's Donovan Mitchell out at Least 1 More Week Because of Ankle Injury

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell out at Least 1 More Week Because of Ankle InjuryApril 25, 2021
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will miss at least one more week with an ankle injury, according to Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune
The star has already missed four games after suffering a sprained right ankle against the Indiana Pacers. Time on the sideline was expected following the injury, but an MRI showed no structural damage after preliminary X-rays were negative.
The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 26.4 points and 5.2 assists per game through 53 starts, leading the Jazz to the top of the Western Conference. After earning his second consecutive All-Star nod, Mitchell returned from the break to average 29.6 points per game, the most by a Jazz player since Karl Malone posted 30.5 in 1990-91.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Donovan Mitchell has been averaging 29.6 PPG since the All-Star Break, the most by a Jazz player since Karl Malone averaged 30.5 after the Break in 1990-91. Mitchell's three 40-point games in April are also the most in a month by a Jazz player since Malone had 4 in Jan. 1990. https://t.co/rcImZdFVq6
While Mitchell is the most consistent piece of the Jazz rotation, Utah will likely be able to manage without him.
Jordan Clarkson, who is averaging 17.5 points per game, will step into the starting role for the time being as the 44-15 Jazz look to keep their hold on the first seed in the West.
Report: LeBron Could Return Next Week
Lakers star may return to the lineup as early as next week after missing over a month with high ankle sprain (Woj)