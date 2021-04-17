Hansi Flick Announces He Will Leave Bayern Munich After Season

Bernd Thissen/Associated Press

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick told reporters after his club's 3-2 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday that he would be stepping down from his post after the season.

"I told the team today that I informed the club during the week, after the game in Paris, I would like to terminate my contract at the end of the season," he said.

All indications are that Flick will become the next manager of the German national team, according to football journalist Fabrizio Romano:

Flick, 56, has been in charge of Bayern since November 2019, leading the team to Bundesliga, Champions League and German Cup triumphs in the 2019-20 campaign.

This year has been more of a struggle, with the Bavarian powerhouse bowing out in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and losing in the second round of the German Cup to second-tier side Holstein Kiel, though the team sits atop the Bundesliga table after 29 games played and holds a comfortable seven-point cushion over RB Leipzig.

Alex Richards of the Mirror reported that Flick "has fallen out with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic" over the club's transfer business, specifically the departure of midfielder Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool and the failure to sign a backup for star striker Robert Lewandowski.

As for who might replace him at Bayern, Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is believed to be the frontrunner:

Flick has had a fantastic—if brief—run at Bayern Munich. His shoes will be big ones to fill, though a club of Bayern's stature should be able to land its preferred replacement.