Ex-UFC Champ Henry Cejudo Trains with Former WWE Star Chavo Guerrero

Former UFC star Henry Cejudo is training in the art of professional wrestling under the tutelage of veteran Chavo Guerrero Jr.

According to TMZ Sports, Cejudo explained why he has been training under Guerrero in Orange County, California: "Chavo is a legend, and I have been learning a lot from him. ... I have really gotten the itch lately as I feel as I am in fighter shape. I have no doubt Chavo can make me into a world champion in professional wrestling."

The 34-year-old Cejudo held both the UFC flyweight and bantamweight championships and assembled a career record of 16-2 as an MMA fighter.

Among the big names Cejudo defeated in UFC were Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw and Dominick Cruz.

Cejudo retired from fighting after beating Cruz by technical knockout at UFC 249 last year, and he has since dabbled in professional wrestling.

Notably, Cejudo was among those in legendary boxer Mike Tyson's corner when Tyson got into a brawl with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle on an episode of AEW Dynamite last May.

Cejudo, who won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Summer Olympics, seems like the perfect fit for professional wrestling.

The 50-year-old Chavo, who competed in both WWE and WCW and held the Cruiserweight and Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions, has been impressed by Cejudo's natural ability.

Guerrero said: "Henry is an Olympic champion, double champion in the UFC, and I have no doubt that he can be a WWE or AEW Champion. He has great athletic ability and instincts and really hopes at some point he pursues professional wrestling because he has a natural gift."

If Cejudo does officially make the move to pro wrestling, he will be far from the first amateur wrestler or MMA fighter to do so.

Kurt Angle was a 1996 Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, and he went on to become one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. Brock Lesnar is also a successful former amateur wrestler and UFC heavyweight champion, while Ronda Rousey went from winning Olympic bronze in judo and being the UFC women's bantamweight champion to excelling in WWE.

Cejudo seemingly has all the tools needed to be a pro wrestling star, and if he does make the leap, it stands to reason that WWE, AEW and every other major company will be vying for his services.

