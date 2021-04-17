CM Punk on Wrestling Samoa Joe After WWE Release: 'Anything Is Possible'

DAVE ALLOCCA/Associated Press

CM Punk isn't ruling out the revival of his rivalry with Samoa Joe, who was released from his WWE contract Thursday.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Punk was asked if a match between him and Joe is a possibility. Punk responded: "Anything is possible."

Joe was under contract with WWE since 2015, but the company parted ways with him just days after he called WrestleMania 37 from the announce table.

While Joe was a two-time NXT champion and one-time United States champion in WWE, he spent the past year announcing because of injuries. Joe confirmed he suffered multiple concussions in a short period.

Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) reported that Joe recently expressed his desire to return to in-ring competition, but he was not medically cleared by WWE before his release.

If the 42-year-old veteran said he wanted to wrestle rather than announce, perhaps that played a role in WWE's releasing him.

Provided Joe can gain medical clearance elsewhere, he still has plenty left to offer the wrestling business, and a match against Punk would be a huge draw.

Punk has not wrestled since leaving WWE at the start of 2014, and while he hasn't given any indication that a return to wrestling is certain, he has never ruled it out either.

Before he signed with WWE, it can be argued that Punk's greatest rival was Samoa Joe. They faced each other on many occasions in Ring of Honor, oftentimes with the ROH World title on the line.

Some of their most notable encounters were a time-limit draw at ROH Joe vs. Punk II in 2004 and Joe beating Punk to retain the ROH World title at ROH All-Star Extravaganza II a couple of months later.

Nothing has intrigued Punk enough to bring him out of wrestling retirement, but perhaps the opportunity to lock horns with an old rival like Joe would be enough to change his perspective.

