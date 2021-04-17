WWE Rumors: Belair, Banks the 'Biggest Narrative in WWE'; Reigns 'A Close 2nd'

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks made history at WrestleMania 37 last weekend, and that fact is reportedly a major talking point within WWE.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the "single biggest narrative" inside WWE is what Belair and Banks accomplished on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Right behind them in that regard is Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Belair and Banks achieved a lot of firsts on Night 1 of WrestleMania, not the least of which is the fact that they were the first two Black women to face each other in a title match in WrestleMania history.

They also competed in just the second women's main event in WrestleMania history and the first one-on-one women's main event, as the WrestleMania 35 headliner was a Triple Threat between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Also, with the win, Belair became the new SmackDown Women's champion, marking The EST's first title of any kind in WWE.

Given the stage and importance of the match, as well as the incredible in-ring work, it can be argued that Bianca vs. Sasha wasn't only the greatest women's match in WrestleMania history, but that it was also the greatest women's match in WWE history.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, saw Reigns put his Universal title on the line in a Triple Threat against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

All three performers were excellent, but The Tribal Chief prevailed when he hit both Edge and Bryan with a conchairto, stacked them on top of each other and pinned them.

Reigns has been the Universal champion since he won the title at Payback in August, and there is no immediate end in sight to his run.

The Head of the Table is doing the best work of his career as a heel in the ring, on the mic and in terms of character development.

Belair, Banks and Reigns all reside on SmackDown, so it is no surprise and no accident that the blue brand has consistently produced the best content under the WWE umbrella as of late.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).