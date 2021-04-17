Stock Up, Stock Down on 20 WWE and AEW Stars

0 of 10

Photo credit: WWE.com

It's an interesting time for pro wrestling fans, as most companies are gearing up for their next set of pay-per-view events. Following WrestleMania 37, WWE is reshuffling in preparation for Backlash and their new storylines. Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling is reintroducing some familiar faces and building up some new stars with Double or Nothing coming at the end of May.

There's a certain conclusiveness to WrestleMania season because it acts as a finale to many of the plot points from the following year. As such, WWE starts to tidy up loose ends and plant new seeds as superstars who won at The Showcase of the Immortals head into new roles. On the other hand, competitors who lost at the event also move into different angles in hopes of regaining some momentum.

Conversely, one could consider Double or Nothing AEW's flagship event because it was the company's first pay-per-view after its inception in 2019. As such, it is starting to ramp up its biggest storylines and establish new challengers for its champions.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 20 AEW and WWE stars whose stock is up or down heading into May.