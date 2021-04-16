    Candace Parker Shows off New Chicago Sky WNBA Jersey on Instagram

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 17, 2021
    Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker, left, drives to the basket in front of Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Two-time WNBA MVP and five-time All-Star forward Candace Parker will be playing for the Chicago Sky this season after spending her first 13 professional campaigns with the Los Angeles Sparks.

    On Friday, images appeared of Parker in the Sky's new uniform:

    Parker also posted herself in a Sky jersey on Instagram with this caption: "New threads in my Day 1 kicks! #ChiTown #Kobe3stripes #Year14 😤"

    All 12 WNBA teams got new jerseys this year, and the Sky may lay claim to the league's best.

    The Sky will make their regular-season debut in their new jerseys Saturday, May 15 on the road against the Washington Mystics. Parker and the Sky will make their first home appearance on Sunday, May 23 versus the New York Liberty.

    Chicago should be in line to improve upon its sixth-place league finish last year thanks in part to Parker, who is returning home to Illinois.

    The former University of Tennessee star grew up in Naperville, which is roughly 35 miles west of Chicago. She's coming off an excellent season for the Sparks after averaging 14.7 points on 51.0 percent shooting, 9.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

