Dolphins Players Announce They Will Opt out of 2021 NFL Offseason Workouts

John Munson/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins players announced their intention to exercise their collective bargaining agreement right to not take part in voluntary offseason workouts this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, per a statement released through the NFLPA:

Nearly half of the 32-team league has announced that intention, with the Dolphins being the 14th team. The others are the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets.

Presumably, more teams will join that group given the wave of announcements over the last two days.

Miami was the fifth team to state its offseason plans Friday, with the Steelers, Falcons, Chargers and Jets also belonging to that group.

The Dolphins are entering their third season under head coach Brian Flores. They doubled their win total from five to 10 victories in 2020 and fell just one game short of the AFC playoffs, losing their last game to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.

Miami will look to reload its roster via the 2021 NFL draft, as it currently owns the sixth and 18th overall picks.