WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 16

Credit: WWE.com

Sami Zayn made his way to the ring and wasted little time spouting conspiracy theories and excuses for his loss at WrestleMania, laying the blame at the feet of Logan Paul. He would not be denied his vindication, he said, and demanded a match with Kevin Owens.

“There’s no one to provide a distraction, no way for you to steal a win,” he said before Owens made his way to the ring.

Owens took the fight to Zayn after the break, pummeling him on the floor. Zayn created separation and seized control of the match, driving Owens throat-first into the ring ropes. KO fought back and sent Zayn bouncing off the top rope with a release front suplex.

The competitors fought to the top rope, where Zayn stunned his former friend and delivered a sunset flip powerbomb for a near-fall as the show headed back to the break.

Owens flattened Zayn and added a swanton bomb as the show returned from the commercial.

Zayn tried to bail out of the ring but Owens brought him back in and delivered a fisherman neckberaker for across the knee for two. Zayn evaded one stunned and raked the eyes of his opponent. Zayn escaped up the ramp, gladly losing via countout.

Owens rushed the ramp, fought Zayn back to the ring and delivered a stunner to put an exclamation point on things.

After the match, cameras caught up with new Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews and his new associate, Commander Azeez. Crews christened the move formerly known as the Samoan Spike, used by Azeez, as the Nigerian Nail.

Result

Owens defeated Zayn via countout

Grade

C+

Analysis

Even a relatively mundane Owens-Zayn match is still pretty damn good, a testament to the performers and their chemistry with each other.

This was hurt by the commercial breaks and the fact that the match was broken into pieces, with no real chance to establish flow or any story to speak of. Still, it was an entertaining romp that didn’t really add to the feud, but damn sure ensured it will continue.

Look for the latest chapter as soon as the Backlash pay-per-view on May 16 as neither really has anything else better to do between now and then.