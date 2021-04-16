WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 16

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from April 16April 16, 2021
Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee joined Michael Cole at the commentary table Friday night for the SmackDown after WrestleMania 37, where Roman Reigns dominated the competition and defeated both Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal Championship.
How did the former No. 1 contenders look to rebound and what did The Head of the Table have to say in the wake of his emphatic victory?
Find out now with this recap of a Friday’s broadcast, which also featured a big tag team title defense by Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, as well as the latest in the rivalry between the Mysterios and Alpha Academy.
Match Card
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
- Rey Mysterio (with Dominik) vs. Otis (with Chad Gable)
The Head of the Table at the Start of the Show
Universal champion Roman Reigns, flanked by "The Right Hand Man" Jey Uso and Paul Heyman, kicked off Friday's episode of SmackDown.
Heyman put over Daniel Bryan and Edge's Hall of Fame credentials before handing the mic over to The Tribal Chief. The champion said no one wants to fight him because of what he does to Hall of Famers. He humbles them and no one wants any part of that.
He ordered Heyman to tell WWE to cut the check and fire up the jet because he's out of there.
Before they could leave, Cesaro made his way to the ring. Before he could address The Head of the Table, Cesaro watched as Reigns, Uso, and Heyman exited, refusing to acknowledge the new threat to the title.
Grade
A
Analysis
Reigns as the uber-arrogant heel who touts his own dominance despite interference from Uso is simply outstanding. He was so confident in himself following his win over Edge and Bryan that he suggested no one in their right mind wanted to face him.
When Cesaro stepped up, he turned tail and refused to acknowledge the existence of his potential opponent.
Ironic, considering Reigns' constant insistence that he is acknowledged himself
Cesaro is exactly the right challenger at exactly the right time. While there is a minuscule likelihood he dethrones Reigns, a feud with The Big Dog is exactly the sort of program that will continue to establish The Swiss Superman as a genuine main event performer and credible title contender.
Rey Mysterio vs. Otis
The rivalry between the Mysterios and Alpha Academy continued Friday as the massive Otis battled WWE’s biggest little man, Rey Mysterio.
The future Hall of Famer overcame the strength advantage of his opponent, rocking him with a running knee. Moments later, he dropped Otis across the middle rope and delivered the 619.
Mysterio launched himself from the top rope but Otis caught him. Mysterio shifted his weight, forced a rollup, and scored the win.
Result
Mysterio defeated Otis
Grade
C-
Analysis
There wasn’t much to this one, nor did it particularly advance the ongoing rivalry between the two teams. It was, instead, a match that existed solely to remind fans the duos continue to feud.
There is an argument to be made that Otis should not be losing, especially as WWE tries to build him into a dominant big man heel, but the company has never hesitated to book finishes like this one, regardless of the repercussions on the talent.
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn made his way to the ring and wasted little time spouting conspiracy theories and excuses for his loss at WrestleMania, laying the blame at the feet of Logan Paul. He would not be denied his vindication, he said, and demanded a match with Kevin Owens.
“There’s no one to provide a distraction, no way for you to steal a win,” he said before Owens made his way to the ring.
Owens took the fight to Zayn after the break, pummeling him on the floor. Zayn created separation and seized control of the match, driving Owens throat-first into the ring ropes. KO fought back and sent Zayn bouncing off the top rope with a release front suplex.
The competitors fought to the top rope, where Zayn stunned his former friend and delivered a sunset flip powerbomb for a near-fall as the show headed back to the break.
Owens flattened Zayn and added a swanton bomb as the show returned from the commercial.
Zayn tried to bail out of the ring but Owens brought him back in and delivered a fisherman neckberaker for across the knee for two. Zayn evaded one stunned and raked the eyes of his opponent. Zayn escaped up the ramp, gladly losing via countout.
Owens rushed the ramp, fought Zayn back to the ring and delivered a stunner to put an exclamation point on things.
After the match, cameras caught up with new Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews and his new associate, Commander Azeez. Crews christened the move formerly known as the Samoan Spike, used by Azeez, as the Nigerian Nail.
Result
Owens defeated Zayn via countout
Grade
C+
Analysis
Even a relatively mundane Owens-Zayn match is still pretty damn good, a testament to the performers and their chemistry with each other.
This was hurt by the commercial breaks and the fact that the match was broken into pieces, with no real chance to establish flow or any story to speak of. Still, it was an entertaining romp that didn’t really add to the feud, but damn sure ensured it will continue.
Look for the latest chapter as soon as the Backlash pay-per-view on May 16 as neither really has anything else better to do between now and then.
The Street Profits made their way to the ring for a SmackDown Women’s Championship celebration featuring Brianca Belair but first, threw to a beautifully produced video package highlighting The EST’s win over Sasha Banks at WrestleMania.
From there, the new champion made her way to the ring, joining husband Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in the ring for her first promo as new titleholder.
Belair said she feels like she has been floating since WrestleMania, then said calling herself The EST is not cockiness or arrogance. It’s just about being herself. She reminded Banks that she left her with a little something to remember her by if she tries to step to her again.
Belair ended her celebration by telling Ford to go get the tag titles because “we only wear gold in this house.”
An infuriated Banks walked out on an interview with Kayla Braxton and moments later, Bayley spoke to the reporter, issuing a challenge to Belair for a title opportunity.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was never meant to be anything more than a celebratory promo from Belair and in that regard, it worked. She was overjoyed, charismatic and made sure those potentially tuning in for the first time knew exactly what she is all about.
Banks being infuriated makes sense, as does Bayley’s attempt to jump right back into the title picture without earning her way there. Both brief glimpses of the future of the division were true to those particular characters and set Belair up with two ready-made programs.
There are far worse ways to spotlight your new champion than by having her battle two of the most decorated and celebrated women of all time.