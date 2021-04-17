UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jim Young/Associated Press

Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum are set to headline the UFC's latest offering from the Apex facility in Las Vegas on Saturday in an important middleweight main event.

Whittaker—who comes in ranked as the No. 1 middleweight—was slated to fight Paulo Costa in what would have been Costa's first bout since losing to Israel Adesanya. Unfortunately, an illness moved him off the card, so we get a fight against Kelvin Gastelum instead.

The fight will have middleweight title implications, as Whittaker has put together back-to-back wins since his loss to Adesanya.

The co-main event features the return of Drakkar Klose after more than a year away from the Octagon. He will see the always dangerous Jeremy Stephens in a fight that gives him an opportunity to jump back into the picture at lightweight.

Here's a look at the complete offering, along with the latest odds and a look at the biggest fights on the card.