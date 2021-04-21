WWE Superstar Shake-Up: Carmella and Other Superstars in Need of a Brand Change

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

While there are no true seasons in WWE, The Road to WrestleMania typically feels like the playoffs leading to the big game that caps everything off.

By the end of The Show of Shows, though, the Raw and SmackDown rosters start showing a distinct lack of options for new and exciting feuds, since virtually every pairing has been done for the past several months.

In the past, WWE has had the Superstar Shake-up as a means to trade a few names between brands to freshen things up, fix some of the errors from the draft and keep things interesting.

Nothing has been announced for this year, but that shouldn't stop the company from looking to swap a few figures around to avoid more months of rematches and repetitive stories.

Here are a handful of wrestlers on the main roster who could use a change of scenery and would benefit from being traded to another roster.