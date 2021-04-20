Early Predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Match Card

Early Predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Match CardApril 20, 2021
AEW Double or Nothing has quickly become one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year.
While All Elite Wrestling hasn't decided on a single show as its own "WrestleMania," DoN has delivered some of the best drama and action for the company since its debut in May 2019.
This year should be no different thanks to a jam-packed card of talent. There are so many possible matches that it is difficult to decide just what will make up the 2021 bill.
Many top stars are sure to be there. AEW world champion Kenny Omega, TNT champion Darby Allin, AEW women's champion Hikaru Shida and tag team champions The Young Bucks will likely walk into the pay-per-view on May 30 with gold held high.
Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho won't miss this night, and it's hard to imagine legends such as Sting and Christian Cage will be absent.
Where will they all end up? A few matches seem clear, but the rest of the card is in flux. Anything could happen. From personal grudge matches, major title matches and a Stadium Stampede, these are some of the contests we could see at Double or Nothing.
The Openers: The Buy in and Christian Cage's AEW PPV Debut
The Buy-In: Best Friends vs. Death Triangle
Rey Fenix, PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo have been impressing as individuals and in alliances lately, but it might be hard to fit them on the DoN card. This rivalry with Best Friends has a chance to open the show with fire, but it is more likely to be on The Buy In pre-show.
This bout seems inevitable, especially after PAC and Fenix lost their spots in the men's rankings to Jungle Boy and Powerhouse Hobbs.
FTW Championship: Brian Cage (c) vs. Christian Cage vs. Ricky Starks
The FTW Championship is a prop that Taz gave to Brian Cage back when he arrived in AEW. He hasn't defended it as it was more of a symbol of his title as leader of Team Taz. However, the power dynamic in this group is shifting.
Ricky Starks is battling for control while Christian is also caught in the mix. AEW can put all those stories together and put some stakes on the match by having The Machine defend his title against the biggest personality on Team Taz and Captain Charisma.
Hobbs could also be added to this match, but that may be too many stars in Christian's debut match on an AEW PPV.
Long-Awaited Clashes of Stars and Rivals
Sting vs. Lance Archer
AEW has kept Sting's in-ring work to a minimum since he joined the roster in December. However, after over a month of taunting from Lance Archer, it is inevitable that The Murderhawk Monster will get a shot at The Icon.
It is a matter of how ready the veteran is to get back into the ring whether this is a straightforward match or a cinematic clash. Archer can work safely with The Icon if needed, but Sting may never be quite healthy enough to be exposed to a live crowd.
Regardless, he can help bring The Murderhawk Monster to the next level no matter the result.
Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall
While QT Marshall has been in AEW since its outset, this would be the biggest match of his career.
Cody Rhodes gave him a gift by opening up the potential of this rivalry, and the best thing possible for the newly turned heel would be a one-on-one shot at The American Nightmare.
With the familiarity of these two men, this could be a surprise hit. Cody can put over how dangerous Marshall can be with all outside forces banned from ringside.
By the end of the night, Marshall could finally earn a spot near the top of the heel card in AEW.
The Inevitable Clashes of Dominant Champions and Challengers
AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker
This match has been a long time coming.
Since her loss to Thunder Rosa on March 17, Britt Baker has rebuilt herself and won match after match to earn what she wants: the AEW Women's Championship. She ranks No. 3 in the women's rankings and will soon be No. 1.
This could be the biggest contest the women could deliver in AEW right now. This is assuming Hikaru Shida can defeat Tay Conti on AEW Dynamite, but Conti vs. Baker does not have quite the same spotlight as this potential blockbuster.
TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Miro
In order to make up for months of letting a feud with Team Taz distract him from defending the TNT Championship, Darby Allin has been putting his title on the line week after week and will run through many of the top men in the rankings in short order.
That will leave one competitor waiting for his opportunity. Miro started out a fun character working with Kip Sabian, but that alliance has fallen apart at the perfect time. The Best Man wants gold and will start pushing his way up the rankings to get it.
This matchup is inevitable, and Double or Nothing is the perfect moment for the collision. Allin has had success against many larger men, but that is hard to compare with someone like Miro.
The Championship Main Events
AEW Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston
AEW has often said the rankings decide who is next in line for tag team gold, and Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston have just one win as a team to their name. However, that was against The Good Brothers, which is a solid first step.
While Mox could make a bid for one more match for the AEW World Championship, the power of The Elite is growing overwhelming. It has to be time to divide and conquer. This begins with Mox and The Mad King building up enough wins to challenge The Young Bucks.
This would be a huge match from the build over the past few months, especially after Nick and Matt Jackson turned against Mox in a match in which the former champion had the current titleholder down for the count.
AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page
"Hangman" Adam Page is the lost member of The Elite. He and former tag team partner Kenny Omega ruled the AEW tag team division until they could no longer get along.
It has been a long road to recovery as Hangman drowned in his own sorrows. Luckily, The Dark Order was ready to pick him back up. Now the No. 1 man in the men's rankings, the questions have begun to resurface about him and The Elite.
By this time, Omega will likely be the Impact and AEW world champion. Carrying in that much gold against Hangman, who has no singles gold to his name, would be a monumental task and a story no one will want to miss.