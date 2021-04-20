Early Predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW Double or Nothing has quickly become one of the biggest wrestling shows of the year.

While All Elite Wrestling hasn't decided on a single show as its own "WrestleMania," DoN has delivered some of the best drama and action for the company since its debut in May 2019.

This year should be no different thanks to a jam-packed card of talent. There are so many possible matches that it is difficult to decide just what will make up the 2021 bill.

Many top stars are sure to be there. AEW world champion Kenny Omega, TNT champion Darby Allin, AEW women's champion Hikaru Shida and tag team champions The Young Bucks will likely walk into the pay-per-view on May 30 with gold held high.

Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho won't miss this night, and it's hard to imagine legends such as Sting and Christian Cage will be absent.

Where will they all end up? A few matches seem clear, but the rest of the card is in flux. Anything could happen. From personal grudge matches, major title matches and a Stadium Stampede, these are some of the contests we could see at Double or Nothing.