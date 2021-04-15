Best NBA Same-Game Parlay, Betting Props for Bucks vs. Hawks; Celtics vs. Lakers

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Bookies beware: Thursday's NBA slate is looking extremely profitable for bettors out there.

The NBA on TNT kicks things off with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks facing a Milwaukee Bucks team still without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)—and that's only an appetizer for the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers matchup to follow.

There's never been a better time to nail down a Single Game Parlay, so let's get to work and show people how it's done using FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT

Spread: Bucks -4 (-115)

Moneyline: Hawks +154 (bet $100 to win $154)

Over/Under: 230.5

Even without back-to-back reigning MVP Antetokounmpo in the lineup, the Bucks still look as lethal as ever. They're on a two-game winning streak, have an eight-game lead in the Central Division and are once again primed to make a deep postseason run.

The Hawks should provide a solid test for them on the road. Atlanta has won four of its last five games with guard Trae Young scoring at least 25 points in three of those wins. That makes him a prime candidate to add to a Single Game Parlay, but he's not who we'll be using as a foundation for those bets tonight.

Build Around This: Bucks Win Margin 1-10 (+170)

With the spread at -4, it's easy to look at Atlanta at home as the sure thing, but this game means a bit more to the Bucks. Milwaukee needs to continue to prove it can succeed without the Greek Freak on the floor, and going up against a lethal scorer like Young is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Squad Ride Single Game Parlays

Bucks Win Margin 1-10, Over 230.5 Points, Home Team Total Points Over 113.5 (+418, bet $100 to win $418)

Bucks Win Margin 1-10, Double Result Atlanta Hawks/Milwaukee Bucks, Away Team Total Points Under 117.5, 2nd Quarter Total Points (+4191)

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Tipoff: 10 p.m. ET on TNT

Spread: Celtics -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Lakers +210

Over/Under: 212 (-110)

Despite the continued absence of LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles), the Lakers are starting to level out a bit with Andre Drummond, Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder leading the way. That still might not be enough to get past a surging Celtics team that's won four straight—even if the game is at Staples Center.

Drummond believes all of the Lakers' success at the moment relies on their ability to defend. Let's take his word for it, because it's hard to trust many of the props available for those wearing purple and gold. Not when Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are regularly combining for 50 points per game.

Build Around This: Kemba Walker 6+ Assists (-120)

Walker has been the key to Boston's success lately. He's dished out at least six assists in seven consecutive games while shooting better than 40 percent from the floor in all but two of those contests. It's clear he's performing at a higher level in April. We'll be counting on that tonight as the Celtics have enough scoring options to trust that Cardiac Kemba will look to pass first against a beaten up Lakers.

Squad Ride Single Game Parlays

Kemba Walker 6+ Assists, Jaylen Brown 3+ Mades Threes, Kyle Kuzma 8+ Rebounds (+778, Bet $100 to win $778)

Kemba Walker 6+ Assists, Dennis Schroder Over 3.5 Rebounds, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Over 9.5 Points, Jaylen Brown 20+ Points (+1165)

There's no quicker way to go from pennies to penthouses than a First Basket parlay. It might be the most exhilarating bet in the NBA, so of course we're lining up them up.

Andrew Wiggins First Basket (+700)

Andre Drummond First Basket (+700)

Mikal Bridges First Basket (+1000)

Payout: $10 to win $7,030 (+70300)

If it's Thursday, it means the 3x2 is back in action. FanDuel is giving boosted odds on both nationally televised games for the most fun bet in basketball.

Here's how it works: If both teams combine to score two three-pointers in the first three minutes of the first quarter, you win. Simple as that. FanDuel is boosting the odds of the 3x2 for both Thursday games on TNT to +110 with a $50 max bet.

There's no better way to start off the night.

