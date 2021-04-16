WWE Superstars in a Must-Win Situation Heading into WrestleMania Backlash

Photo via WWE.com

After a porous build and a disappointing two-day WrestleMania 37, WWE needs to hit all the correct marks on the road to its next pay-per-view, the poorly named WrestleMania Backlash.

There are several Superstars such as Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair and Cesaro who are heading into the May 16 event who must walk out victorious. After the recent struggles from WWE Creative, though, there are no guarantees.

Here are the Superstars in the biggest must-win situations at WrestleMania Backlash.

Drew McIntyre

The first match confirmed for WrestleMania Backlash is a WWE Championship rematch between Drew McIntyre and champion Bobby Lashley. While it's uncertain who will win, the Scot needs the victory more.

McIntyre has been the face of WWE throughout the pandemic and took his role seriously, becoming one of the most popular faces in the company without morphing into another version of John Cena with silly jokes and terrible promos.

While there is no doubt Lashley and his mouthpiece, MVP, deserve the title, McIntyre got shortchanged by beating Brock Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania 36 with no fans in attendance and having every one of his moments coming in front of the TV screens in the Thunderdome.

At WrestleMania Backlash, The Scottish Warrior should win back the WWE belt or at least set the stage for a future title match after disposing of challengers such as Braun Strowman or Randy Orton, who could interfere in the PPV bout.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bianca Belair

After defeating Sasha Banks and completing an epic rise to the SmackDown Women's Championship, Bianca Belair needs to earn her first successful title defense at WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE Creative can't afford to screw this up.

The EST of WWE has shown in her short time on the main roster that she is up for the challenge of carrying the blue brand, but she needs to continue building credibility with casual fans who didn't follow her NXT career.

While long title reigns don't always translate well in the instant gratification world we live in today, Belair needs to physically dominate her challengers for the foreseeable future to cement her spot as SmackDown's top female star.

Cesaro

From an in-ring ability standpoint, there are few fans or performers who don't think Cesaro is among the best in the world. At WrestleMania, he was able to finally showcase just how great he can be on the biggest stage.

The key now for WWE Creative is following up his victory over Seth Rollins with a marquee storyline and another PPV match he can win.

Whether it's another battle against Rollins or another top Superstar, The Swiss Cyborg needs another high-profile win or to move into the Universal Championship scene and square off against Roman Reigns.

While Cesaro wouldn't beat The Tribal Chief, facing the top heel in the company at the post-WrestleMania PPV would be a major victory for a performer largely mistreated for years.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).