WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz After WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 was truly a two-night spectacle at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and a great way to introduce fans back into the fold.

History was made with Bianca Belair beating Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of Night 1, and Grammy-winning musician Bad Bunny turned heads in his first match and universal champion Roman Reigns continued his dominant run by retaining in the main event of Night 2.

WrestleMania 37 was the most newsworthy event of the year by a significant margin, so it comes as little surprise that several reports have surfaced since the weekend.

Here is a closer look at some of the biggest rumors making the rounds, along with analysis regarding how authentic they may or may not be.

Reigns Received Backstage Praise After WrestleMania Match

The main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 was a great one, as it saw Reigns beat Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal Championship.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), sources within WWE said the match "went over well" backstage and that Reigns has received "rave reviews."

All three Superstars involved played their role to perfection, and the finish helped further establish The Tribal Chief's dominance, as he hit both Edge and Bryan with a conchairto before pinning them at the same time.

Reigns has arguably been the best thing in wrestling since aligning with Paul Heyman and turning heel in August. In addition to his in-ring work rounding into form, Reigns has been as good as ever on the mic and in terms of character development.

Reigns has long been the "chosen one" in WWE circles when it comes to being the face of the company. A fairly sizable portion of the fanbase was resistant for much of that time, but the perception seems to be changing.

Now, the argument can be made that Reigns is the best and most compelling character in wrestling, as everything he does feels compelling and comes across as entertaining.

Given the support Reigns has always had within WWE, it comes as little surprise that those in power are happy with the performance he turned in on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania Returning to 1 Night Next Year

For the past two years, WrestleMania has been a two-night event, but that reportedly may change in 2022.

According to WrestleVotes, the current plan is for next year's WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to return to being a one-night event just like the first 35 iterations.

WWE announced April 3 as the date for WrestleMania 38, suggesting that a one-night show was indeed the original plan, but it is always possible that WWE could change it in the coming months.

Both WrestleMania 36 and 37 were supposed to be one-night events as well; however, WWE altered its plans. Some of that was out of necessity since the COVID-19 pandemic made for a unique situation.

This year's two-night event was seemingly well received, though, which could prompt WWE to stick with the two-night concept moving forward.

A one-night WrestleMania is likely easier for WWE logistically since it only has to worry about filling and maintaining a large venue for one night, but the two-night event is arguably better for viewers and live fans.

Splitting it up over two nights allows WWE to have a seven-hour show without burning out the fans or causing their attention to wane, which is something that had become an issue in recent years.

Notably, the live fans didn't seem to be as into the WrestleMania 35 main event between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair as they should have been, and the length of the show likely played a role.

Having such a long show in one night does a disservice to the wrestlers and the fans, so perhaps WWE will take the situation under consideration for the next year and weigh the pros and cons of sticking with the two-night system.

Sheamus Winning US Title Was Late Call

WWE reportedly made a late change to its United States Championship plans for WrestleMania 37, opting to have Sheamus beat Riddle for the title.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Upton), WWE was originally going to have Riddle retain, but it booked Sheamus to win instead in order to continue the feud between them.

The bout was a hard-hitting and entertaining affair that ended when Sheamus hit Riddle with a Brogue Kick while Riddle was in the midst of a moonsault.

Sheamus did not appear on Raw the night after WrestleMania, while Riddle stepped up to WWE champion Bobby Lashley and lost to him in a non-title match.

Since Sheamus wasn't on Raw, it is unclear if there are actually plans in place for Sheamus and Riddle to continue their U.S. title rivalry.

Since next month's WrestleMania Backlash figures to have quite a few WrestleMania rematches on the card, it is entirely possible that WWE wants to keep the feud going.

A Riddle win would have made it difficult to go back to Riddle vs. Sheamus, so it makes sense that WWE would have adjusted by having Sheamus win if the goal is for them to do battle at least one more time.

