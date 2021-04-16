The 9 Best Non-US Players in the NBA Since 2000

0 of 10

Morry Gash/Associated Press

While the NBA has often had standout players from outside of the United States, the past two decades have continually brought more international talent to North America.

Largely, that's a product of basketball being a global game. But the performance of superstars like Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol have certainly helped. Improvements in scouting and access also have reshaped how talent is recognized.

This ranking is subjective because there is no perfect way to judge a player. However, advanced metrics―such as win shares and value over replacement player―are also considered.

Tim Duncan is not included because he's from from the U.S. Virgin Islands. Likewise, though Kyrie Irving was born in Australia, he's represented Team USA in international competition.