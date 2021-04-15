Ranking the 10 Best Heels in WWE and AEW Today

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Professional wrestling is built on the concept of good vs. evil, hero vs. villain, or in this case, heel vs. babyface.

Being the best possible bad guy requires more than just attacking the good guys. It's about embracing that sinister side we all have buried deep down inside of us and showing it to the world.

Some Superstars have to work hard to earn the contempt of the crowd, but it seems to come naturally to some of the heels we have come to know over the years. They have that indefinable quality that makes them easy to hate.

A good villain also has to match their in-ring style to their personality. That is why you will see guys like Seth Rollins work a more methodical style when he is a heel. He still hits a few exciting moves but not nearly as many as he would as a babyface.

In order to be considered for this list, a Superstar must have been a clear heel for at least a month. Tweeners who received cheers like Eddie Kingston, Bobby Lashley and Edge do not qualify.

With that said, let's take a look at the top 10 heels in All Elite Wrestling and WWE.