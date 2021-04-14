CM Punk Talks HHH, Kenny Omega Matches; Daniel Bryan Rumors; Miz on Retirement

DAVE ALLOCCA/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Punk Talks Possible Matches vs. Omega, Triple H

CM Punk has not wrestled since 2014, but he remains open to the idea of returning should the right situation be laid out in front of him.

In an interview with Raj Prashad of Uproxx, Punk discussed what it would take for him to return to the ring and what he believes the most compelling matches available to him may be.

Punk specifically mentioned who it would make the most sense for him to face in both AEW and WWE:

"From a creative mind standpoint, stepping back and looking at the landscape of everything, there are people in WWE that I have wrestled before that maybe, in a certain situation could be interesting. There's also the business side of things. What's the biggest possible match for CM Punk? I think there's Kenny Omega on the one side.

"And, you know, unfortunately, ironically enough, for me to go back to WWE, who's the biggest match for me? It's probably Triple H. That's ironic because it's nothing I'm interested in. It's just what it is. Am I going to be a businessman and say that's the match, that's the big-money match? Well, it's not my money, so it's not for me to say."

In terms of AEW, there is no question that Omega is the most logical opponent for Punk. Omega is the reigning AEW World champion and considered by many to be the best in-ring worker in the world, which is a title Punk once held.

Punk vs. Omega is also a match that has never happened, so there would be no shortage of excitement within the wrestling world about it happening.

Punk's claim about Triple H being his most compelling opponent in WWE is a bit more questionable, although it is understandable where he is coming from.

After leaving WWE in January 2014, Punk made it clear that he was frustrated with his direction, as he was slated to face Triple H at WrestleMania 30 and had no interest in doing so.

Punk has already wrestled Triple H many times, and while there would be some intrigue given how fans are aware of the circumstances surrounding Punk's departure, there are likely better matches for him in WWE.

The one that stands out above all else is a clash with Universal champion Roman Reigns, who is arguably the best thing in wrestling right now when taking into account ring, character and mic work.

Punk and Reigns wrestled back when Reigns was in The Shield, but Roman is a completely different performer now and can legitimately stake a claim to being the best in the world.

Also, Reigns is flanked by a former Punk advocate in Paul Heyman, which would add another layer of intrigue and perhaps put Punk vs. Reigns ahead of Punk vs. Omega in terms of matches and rivalries that fans most want to see.

Info on Adding Bryan to WrestleMania Main Event

WWE announced the addition of Daniel Bryan to the main event of WrestleMania 37 just a couple of weeks before the show, but the decision was reportedly made internally well before that.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), adding Bryan to Roman Reigns vs. Edge was discussed for "well over a month" before it was announced and then set in stone the week of Fastlane, which occurred on March 21.

WWE originally announced that 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner Edge would challenge Reigns for the Universal title at WrestleMania 37, but Bryan quickly became part of the story and had a title match against Reigns at Fastlane with Edge serving as the special enforcer.

Bryan made Reigns tap to the Yes Lock in that match, but the referee was knocked out, and Edge hit both men with a steel chair, allowing Reigns to win.

Since Bryan would have won the match had the referee been conscious, WWE official Adam Pearce announced that the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania was being changed to a Triple Threat with Bryan involved.

The match turned out to be a great one, as expected, with all three Superstars playing a pivotal role and emptying the tank on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Reigns ultimately won the match when he hit both Edge and Bryan with a conchairto and then stacked them on top of one another and pinned them for the victory.

With the win, Reigns maintained his status as the most dominant figure in professional wrestling right now, although there is some question regarding what is next for both Edge and Bryan.

Miz Not Considering Retirement

The Miz has enjoyed a long and successful WWE career, but The A-Lister isn't ready to think about retirement.

During a Twitter Q&A, Miz was asked if he is considering retirement, and he responded: "No I'm in my prime."

At 40 years of age, The Miz has been part of the WWE main roster since 2006, and he has essentially seen and done it all.

He is the only two-time Grand Slam champion in WWE history, having won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and Tag Team Championships multiple times each.

Miz has also main evented a WrestleMania, and he is coming off involvement in one of WrestleMania 37's top matches, which saw him and John Morrison lose to Bad Bunny and Damian Priest.

The Miz has always been a quality utility player for WWE capable of working anywhere on the card and doing anything asked of him, and that continues to be the case.

He had the difficult task of guiding a non-wrestler to a quality match on the WrestleMania stage and did so expertly, which further proved his value to the company.

The Miz has always worked a relatively safe style in the ring and done much of his work on the mic, so even though he has been in WWE for about 15 years, he may not have the same amount of wear and tear on his body as some others who have been wrestling for as long.

Miz has done a remarkable job of taking care of himself and remaining relevant over the years, and as long as he continues to do those things, there is no reason to believe he will or should retire in the near future.

