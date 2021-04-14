NHL Playoff Standings 2021: Predicting Which Teams Will Fall Short of Postseason

0 of 4

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

This has been an unorthodox NHL season, one in which the divisions have been realigned and the format for the Stanley Cup playoffs has been changed. There are no Eastern and Western Conferences and instead only four divisions (North, East, Central and West), so the push for the postseason looks a bit different this spring.

The top four teams from each division will reach the playoffs. It's as simple as that, no wild-card teams. And after the regular season has only featured intradivision play, so will the first two rounds of the postseason.

Because of this playoff format, it's possible that two teams that are typically in the same conference could meet in the Stanley Cup Final. So, it should be intriguing to see how it all unfolds once the postseason begins in May.

But first, teams still need to make it into the playoffs. No team has clinched their spot yet, so it's still possible there could be some shakeups in the standings over the next month.

Here's a look at the current NHL standings, followed by predictions for which teams will end up falling short of the postseason.