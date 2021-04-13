    Champions League Results 2021: Qualified Teams After Tuesday Quarterfinal Games

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 13, 2021

    Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, left, Bayern's Benjamin Pavard, right, and PSG's Neymar challenge for the ball during the Champions League, second leg, quarterfinal soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
    Francois Mori/Associated Press

    Half of the 2021 Champions League semifinal field has been set. 

    Paris St. Germain and Chelsea are moving on after the first set of second-leg quarterfinal games Tuesday thanks to aggregate wins over Bayern Munich and Porto, respectively. 

    With two games left to play Wednesday to determine the rest of the semifinal field, here's a look at where things stand. 

    Tuesday Scores

    Paris St. German 0-1 Bayern Munich

    PSG advances on away goals (3-3)

    Porto 1-0 Chelsea

    Chelsea advances on aggregate (2-1)

    Tuesday Recap

    Paris St. Germain vs. Bayern Munich

    After falling in last year's Champions League Final, Paris St. Germain is one step closer to redemption. 

    Though Bayern Munich had the 1-0 advantage in Paris on Tuesday, PSG's three-goal effort in the first leg as the away side helped solidify its spot in the semifinals. 

    While Bayern tied the aggregate scoreline at 3-3 thanks to a goal from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 40th minute, PSG kept the opposition at bay in the second half and was able to cling to its trio of away goals as nerves ratcheted up over the contest's final 45 minutes. 

    In net, Manuel Neuer did what was necessary to keep Bayern Munich afloat. He ended the day with three saves to help Bayern quell Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and PSG's host of potent attacking threats. 

     

    Neymar, who was quiet in the first semifinal leg—allowing Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos to shoulder the scoring load in the 3-2 victory—was everywhere but inside the net during Tuesday's loss. 

    Luckily, PSG's fate wasn't riding on Neymar's success as it held on to advance.

    Chelsea vs. Porto

    After handling Porto easily in last week's opening semifinal game, Wednesday's game in Seville was quieter for the Blues. 

    With a healthy aggregate lead, Chelsea elected to maintain a tight grip on its lead and embraced a conservative game plan that ultimately got the job done. Thomas Tuchel's squad nearly accomplished the job blemish-free, but Mehdi Taremi converted a stunning bicycle kick in the waning moments of added time

    Up Next

    Quarterfinal play continues Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

    Liverpool faces Real Madrid, while Dortmund will play Manchester City. 

