Mark Cuban Criticizes NBA Play-In Tournament, Says It's 'An Enormous Mistake'

Shortly after Luka Doncic criticized the idea of the NBA's new play-in postseason tournament, Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban questioned the validity of the tournament as well.

Cuban told ESPN's Tim MacMahon that "in hindsight, this approach was an enormous mistake," citing concerns over the NBA's compacted schedule.

He continued:

"I get why the NBA is doing it. But if we are going to be creative because of COVID, we should go straight up 1-20 and let the bottom 4 play in. This is the year particularly to do it since the 10 games cut [from the normal 82-game schedule] were in conference.

"The worst part of this approach is that it doubles the stress of the compressed schedule. Rather than playing for a playoff spot and being able to rest players as the standings become clearer, teams have to approach every game as a playoff game to either get into or stay in the top 6 since the consequences, as Luka said, are enormous. So players are playing more games and more minutes in fewer days."

