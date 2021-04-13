WWE Raw TV Ratings Increase Following WrestleMania 37 Results

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The post-WrestleMania 37 edition of WWE Raw saw its ratings improve Monday night compared to last week's show.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 2.026 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network, which was up from last week's 1.701 million.

Raw featured a ton of fallout from WrestleMania 37, as well as the start of the build toward next month's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

The main event of Raw was a Triple Threat match between Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman and Randy Orton, with the winner earning a title match against WWE champion Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

McIntyre won the bout when he hit Orton with a Claymore Kick and pinned him, but following his victory, former Retribution members T-Bar and Mace took McIntyre out with a double chokeslam at the behest of MVP.

Lashley also played a significant role on the show, as Raw opened with his arriving at Raw and accepting a challenge from Riddle. Lashley went on to beat Riddle with The Hurt Lock before the Triple Threat match to determine his next opponent was booked.

Raw also featured the return of Charlotte Flair, who cut a heel promo about being the "opportunity maker" of the women's division and being upset about not being included in WrestleMania.

A WrestleMania rematch between new Raw Women's champion Rhea Ripley and Asuka took place immediately after, but The Queen interfered by attacking both women, leading to a no-contest.

Another big return occurred in the form of The Viking Raiders. It marked their first match as a team since Ivar got injured seven months ago, and they were victorious over Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Raw also saw Alexa Bliss cut a sinister promo in which she officially severed ties with The Fiend, while the Firefly Funhouse featuring Bray Wyatt returned for the first time in months as well.

Additionally, The Miz and John Morrison beat Damian Priest in a handicap match—with help from Maryse—Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke by count-out, and The New Day beat Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

