WWE Rumors on Becky Lynch's Return, Randy Orton, Sheamus and Riddle

Details on Lynch Not Appearing at WrestleMania

Despite some hope and belief among fans that Becky Lynch would make an appearance at WrestleMania 37 over the weekend, The Man was nowhere to be seen.

On Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Bryan Alvarez said he heard a "ridiculous" story about Lynch and why she did not appear on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Lynch got people talking leading up to WrestleMania when she teased appearances on Night 1 and Night 2 of the event on Twitter:

It wasn't the first time that Lynch teased an appearance only to not show up, as she did something similar at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Alvarez's comment came on the heels of Dave Meltzer saying on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Upton) that WWE was discussing the idea of having Lynch interrupt Bayley at WrestleMania by arriving in a monster truck.

There was a Bayley segment on Night 2 of WrestleMania that saw her cut off hosts Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil, but she was interrupted by Hall of Famers The Bella Twins and not Lynch.

The Bellas attacked Bayley and sent her rolling down the stage, but it didn't get a positive reaction from the live crowd since the fans were more behind Bayley than The Bellas.

It likely would have been a different story for Lynch especially since she hasn't been seen on WWE programming since announcing her pregnancy last May and relinquishing the Raw Women's Championship to Asuka.

WWE Reportedly Changed Orton vs. Fiend Finish

Randy Orton somewhat surprisingly defeated The Fiend at WrestleMania 37 thanks to a distraction from Alexa Bliss, but that reportedly wasn't the original plan.

According to Fightful Select (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), The Fiend was initially supposed to beat Orton on Night 2 of WrestleMania, but the finish was changed "some time over the weekend."

The plan reportedly had been for the match to result in Orton getting written off television, but a "surprise finish" was pitched, and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard decided to go with it.

Orton was not written off TV, as he competed in a Triple Threat match in the main event of Raw for the WWE Championship No. 1 contendership. Drew McIntyre beat Orton and Braun Strowman to earn a match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash.

The finish at WrestleMania saw Bliss perched atop the box that The Fiend emerged from with a black liquid oozing down her face. The Fiend was so distracted that it allowed Orton to hit an RKO for the win.

On Raw, Bliss cut a promo suggesting she was going out on her own and no longer needed The Fiend. Meanwhile, the Firefly Funhouse returned and Bray Wyatt said there would be some changes as well.

Few could have expected the dissolution of Bliss and The Fiend already, so if WWE was going for shock factor, it succeeded in that regard.

At the same time, the finish was not received well by the live crowd, which could have led to some remorse on WWE's part.

As long as the angle involving Bliss and Wyatt coming out of WrestleMania is good, however, there won't be much more second guessing regarding the finish.

Reason for Sheamus Winning U.S. Title

Sheamus winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania 37 was reportedly a result of WWE not wanting to put the title on Riddle in the first place.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Middleton), WWE's original plan called for Keith Lee to beat Bobby Lashley and Riddle in a Triple Threat for the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Lee had to be pulled from the match, and WWE needed to get the U.S. title off Lashley so he could pursue the WWE Championship, which necessitated making The Original Bro the new United States champion.

Sheamus beat Riddle in a non-title match to earn the opportunity at WrestleMania and then defeated Riddle again in a hard-hitting and entertaining match on Night 2 of WrestleMania.

The finish was especially impressive, as Sheamus caught Riddle with a Brogue Kick in midair when Riddle was going for a moonsault.

Sheamus did not appear on Raw following his win, while Riddle battled Lashley in a losing effort in the first match of the show.

The 43-year-old Sheamus has already built a Hall of Fame resume, and he added to it at WrestleMania by becoming a three-time United States champion in addition to his four world title reigns.

It is unclear what WWE's initial plans are for Sheamus, but if Lee is able to return in the near future, that could be an excellent midcard feud for the U.S. title.

