WWE WrestleMania 37 Results: Matches WWE Must Book in 2021

An exciting and newsworthy WrestleMania 37 is officially in the books, meaning it is time for WWE to start looking ahead and planning out what it will do for the remainder of 2021.

There are several tentpole events left on the calendar for 2021, including Money in the Bank, SummerSlam and Survivor Series, and WWE will need to book some big-time matches in order to make those pay-per-views feel as special as possible.

Based on what happened on The Grandest Stage of Them All, here is a rundown of some blockbuster matches WWE should find a way to book in 2021.

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley shocked the wrestling world when he made Drew McIntyre pass out in the Hurt Lock in the opening match of WrestleMania 37 to retain the WWE Championship.

Lashley has another match against McIntyre forthcoming at WrestleMania Backlash after McIntyre beat Randy Orton and Braun Strowman to become No. 1 contender on Raw, but there is intrigue surrounding what will happen with the title scene after that.

Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE programming in over a year after dropping the WWE title to McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year, and while it is unclear if he and WWE have worked out a new contract, The Beast Incarnate would be the perfect addition to the Lashley vs. McIntyre rivalry.

Lesnar already has built-in history with McIntyre, and wrestling fans have been calling for a match between Lesnar and Lashley for many years.

Having Lesnar return either during or after the match between Lashley and McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash would instantly inject him into the title scene and set the stage for either a Lesnar vs. Lashley singles match or a Triple Threat involving McIntyre as well.

Ultimately, the money match is Lesnar vs. Lashley since it has never happened and would see two absolute behemoths clash in a battle of wills.

Both Lesnar and Lashley are highly accomplished amateur wrestlers and MMA fighters, and they are among the most dominant forces in WWE history as well.

If Lesnar has given any inkling that he would be interested in returning, now is the ideal time for WWE to strike, as Lashley is at the highest point of his career.

Lashley is in the midst of a Brock-like push, and Lesnar may be the only one who can put a stop to his reign of terror.

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

Much like Bianca Belair did on Night 1 of WrestleMania by beating Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Rhea Ripley enjoyed a star-making moment on Night 2 when she defeated Asuka to become the Raw Women's champion.

Ripley and Asuka faced off in a rematch on Raw, but Charlotte Flair interfered, which strongly suggests there will be a Triple Threat at WrestleMania Backlash.

Assuming Ripley emerges from that and a subsequent singles feud against Flair with her title reign intact, Becky Lynch is the next big name that makes sense for The Nightmare.

Lynch has not appeared on WWE programming since last May when she announced she was pregnant and surrendered the Raw Women's title to Asuka. Naturally, fans have wondered when The Man would return ever since.

As she so often does, Lynch had fun with the fans recently by teasing appearances on Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 37:

That didn't happen, but there is reason to believe The Man may not be too far off from making her long-awaited return to WWE.

During an appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (via Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats) last week, WWE President Nick Khan said: "Becky Lynch just had her first baby; she's gonna be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future."

When Becky does return, one can only assume that she will go right after the Raw Women's Championship since she never actually lost the title.

Assuming Ripley is still the champ at that point, it would set the stage for a huge match between two Superstars who have barely interacted over the years.

Lynch and Ripley had one singles match on the Nov. 20, 2019, edition of NXT, but it ended in a no contest when Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke attacked them.

That means there is plenty of meat left on the bone when it comes to Lynch vs. Ripley, especially since Ripley is currently playing a heel character and would be the ideal foil for The Man, who would undoubtedly have the entire WWE Universe behind her.

Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro

Roman Reigns firmly established himself as the dominant force on SmackDown at WrestleMania 37 when he beat Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match to retain the Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief has essentially been unbeatable since winning the Universal title in August, and there is no end in sight to his impressive reign.

Given that he pinned Edge and Bryan at the same time at WrestleMania, it can be argued that neither of them are deserving of another title shot. If that is the case, then someone else from the blue brand will soon have to emerge as the No. 1 contender.

There is no better option than Cesaro, who put on one of the best performances at The Showcase of the Immortals by beating Seth Rollins in the first WrestleMania singles match of his career.

The live crowd was firmly behind The Swiss Superman, and the WWE Universe has been calling for a major Cesaro push for years now.

In addition to that, Cesaro is one of the few who can match up with Reigns in terms of strength, making him a believable opponent and someone who could conceivably take down The Head of the Table.

It is possible WWE could hold off on Reigns vs. Cesaro until next year's WrestleMania, but that might be a spot reserved for Big E, meaning Reigns vs. Cesaro at a pay-per-view like SummerSlam may be WWE's best option.

While it is difficult to envision Cesaro or anyone else beating Reigns for the title in the near future, simply competing for the Universal Championship in a main event match would represent a massive step up for Cesaro compared to where he has been programed throughout his WWE career.

Even if Cesaro doesn't win, a title match against Reigns at a big pay-per-view may be precisely what he needs to remain at a top-tier level over the long haul.

