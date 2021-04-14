AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 14

2 of 6

Dynamite kicked off with The Young Bucks recapping their actions from last week’s show and vowing to show a new side of themselves in All Elite Wrestling.

Elsewhere, MJF approached Mike Tyson with a blank check, only for the night’s special guest enforcer to chew it up and spit it out at the Pinnacle leader.

Back inside Daily’s Place, Death Triangle’s Pac and Rey Fenix made their way to the ring for their AEW World Tag Team Championship match against The Young Bucks, an opportunity they earned by way of their win in the Tag Team Casino Royale at Revolution.

The Bucks entered with new gear, accompanied by Impact Wrestling EVP Don Callis.

Fenix and Pac dominated early, keeping Matt and Nick Jackson off-guard. An alert Matt swept the leg out from underneath Fenix, dropping him on the top rope and seizing control of the match for his team while the likes of SCU and The Butcher and The Blade watched on from the stands.

Pac regained the upper-hand momentarily until Nick tripped him up. On the floor, the Bucks delivered stereo apron powerbombs to their opponents. The Bucks proceeded to work The Bastard over, cutting him off from Fenix throughout the commercial break.

Fenix tagged in, exploding into the match with the high-flying, dynamic offense that has made him one of the breakout stars of AEW. He delivered a double cutter for a near-fall on Nick.

Pac hoisted Matt in a deadlift German and Fenix added a kick to the face, then wiped out Nick on the floor with a tope suicida. Back inside, Pac scored a two-count off the German before heading up for the Black Arrow. Nick cut it off, the Bucks uncorked some superkicks and Nick delivered a Canadian Destroyer to Fenix.

On the floor, Fenix and Nick delivered stereo poison ranas to their opponents. Nick rocked Fenix with a superkick but the luchador answered with a cutter.

Back in the ring, Pac delivered the Black Arrow, only for Nick to break up the pin. The younger Jackson brother caught Pac with a low blow, superkicked Fenix and ripped his mask off before delivering one last kick for the win.

Result

The Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle to retain the titles

Grade

B+

Analysis

Anytime you hear “The Young Bucks,” “Pac,” and “Rey Fenix” in the same match, you can expect something special. This was no different.

The cocky, arrogant Bucks are just better than the undefined babyfaces that floated into and out of tweener roles as desired. They seemed to relish in the opportunity to embrace their heel selves and be the unlikable bad guys they have not yet had the opportunity to be since the inception of AEW.

Fenix was great, as was Pac, and the finish was a creative way to put over the new personas of the champions in a big title bout. This was the perfect way to kick off the show and follow up last week’s less-than-perfectly executed show-closing angle.