AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 14
The war between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle intensified last week, culminating in the return of Mike Tyson to AEW Dynamite and Wednesday, the boxing legend served as the guest enforcer for a blockbuster main event pitting Chris Jericho against Dax Harwood.
The latest chapter in that red-hot rivalry headlined a show that also featured championship defenses, a women's grudge match, and the in-ring return of the company's resident alien.
What went down on TNT and how might it affect AEW's top stars on the road to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view?
Find out with this recap of the April 14 broadcast.
- TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy
- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Rey Fenix and Pac
- Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill
- Kris Statlander vs. Amber Nova
- Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood (Mike Tyson as guest enforcer)
- Anthony Ogogo in action
AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Death Triangle
Dynamite kicked off with The Young Bucks recapping their actions from last week’s show and vowing to show a new side of themselves in All Elite Wrestling.
Elsewhere, MJF approached Mike Tyson with a blank check, only for the night’s special guest enforcer to chew it up and spit it out at the Pinnacle leader.
Back inside Daily’s Place, Death Triangle’s Pac and Rey Fenix made their way to the ring for their AEW World Tag Team Championship match against The Young Bucks, an opportunity they earned by way of their win in the Tag Team Casino Royale at Revolution.
The Bucks entered with new gear, accompanied by Impact Wrestling EVP Don Callis.
Fenix and Pac dominated early, keeping Matt and Nick Jackson off-guard. An alert Matt swept the leg out from underneath Fenix, dropping him on the top rope and seizing control of the match for his team while the likes of SCU and The Butcher and The Blade watched on from the stands.
Pac regained the upper-hand momentarily until Nick tripped him up. On the floor, the Bucks delivered stereo apron powerbombs to their opponents. The Bucks proceeded to work The Bastard over, cutting him off from Fenix throughout the commercial break.
Fenix tagged in, exploding into the match with the high-flying, dynamic offense that has made him one of the breakout stars of AEW. He delivered a double cutter for a near-fall on Nick.
Pac hoisted Matt in a deadlift German and Fenix added a kick to the face, then wiped out Nick on the floor with a tope suicida. Back inside, Pac scored a two-count off the German before heading up for the Black Arrow. Nick cut it off, the Bucks uncorked some superkicks and Nick delivered a Canadian Destroyer to Fenix.
On the floor, Fenix and Nick delivered stereo poison ranas to their opponents. Nick rocked Fenix with a superkick but the luchador answered with a cutter.
Back in the ring, Pac delivered the Black Arrow, only for Nick to break up the pin. The younger Jackson brother caught Pac with a low blow, superkicked Fenix and ripped his mask off before delivering one last kick for the win.
The Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle to retain the titles
B+
Anytime you hear “The Young Bucks,” “Pac,” and “Rey Fenix” in the same match, you can expect something special. This was no different.
The cocky, arrogant Bucks are just better than the undefined babyfaces that floated into and out of tweener roles as desired. They seemed to relish in the opportunity to embrace their heel selves and be the unlikable bad guys they have not yet had the opportunity to be since the inception of AEW.
Fenix was great, as was Pac, and the finish was a creative way to put over the new personas of the champions in a big title bout. This was the perfect way to kick off the show and follow up last week’s less-than-perfectly executed show-closing angle.
Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill
The rivalry between Red Velvet and Jade Cargill continued Wednesday with their first singles contest against each other.
Velvet exploded from the outset, attacking Cargill and firing off some boxing-inspired body blows. Cargill weathered the onslaught, including a tope suicida, and sent Velvet into the guardrail. She added a fallaway slam that sent her opponent into the front row before focusing her attack on the midsection throughout the break.
Back from the commercial, Velvet rocked Cargill with a kick, then evaded a corner charge, leaving the heel to crash into the turnbuckle.
Velvet downed Cargill and tried for the moonsault but crashed and burned. Cargill flattened her and scored the win.
Cargill defeated Velvet
C+
This was a really solidly booked match.
Velvet was the energetic underdog, throwing everything she had at Cargill but in the end, the uber-athletic heel simply outlasted her and used her strength to put the babyface away.
It was not overly complicated, it flowed well, and the result was a better match than some may have expected.
Kudos to whoever put it together with the performers because the match was exactly what it should have been.
Where this leaves Velvet now, and if she continues to chase a win over her rival, remains to be seen.
Anthony Ogogo vs. Cole Carter
The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo made his AEW Dynamite debut, battling young Cole Carter.
A single punch to the midsection dropped Carter and led to a referee stoppage.
QT Marshall, Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto joined him post-match.
Ogogo defeated Carter
D
This wasn’t exactly the most impressive debut, by any means.
Ogogo is physically impressive, but the punch he delivered to warrant the referee stoppage wasn’t. It didn’t look at all devastating, even if it was portrayed that way.
More ring time, more opportunity to develop his in-ring presence, and a more polished worked punch will go along way in helping Ogogo develop.
Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood
With only one member of each The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle allowed at ringside, Chris Jericho battled FTR’s Dax Harwood in singles competition. Sammy Guevara seconded Le Champion while Cash Wheeler rooted on his tag team partner from the floor.
The action spilled to the floor after an exchange of rights and lefts. Harwood gained a momentary advantage before the action again made its way to the floor, where special enforcer Mike Tyson attempted to maintain the peace.
Harwood sent Jericho into the guardrail and jawed with Tyson heading into the picture-in-picture commercial.
Le Champion fought back, rocking Harwood with a lariat. Back to his feet, the inaugural AEW world champion set Harwood up for a superplex, but the former tag champion slipped out and delivered a slingshot powerbomb for a two-count.
Harwood tried for a diving headbutt but crashed and burned. Jericho applied the liontamer but Wheeler delivered a cheap shot, breaking the hold up. At ringside, Guevara wiped Wheeler out.
Jericho tried for the Judas Effect but Harwood ducked and delivered a brainbuster for two.
Members of both factions poured into the arena, Tyson flattened Wheeler, and Jericho floored Harwood with Judas Effect for the win. After the match, Jericho announced Tyson is an ancillary member of The Inner Circle.
Backstage, Alex Marvez stood with Don Callis, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.
Callis said that when you think you know the answers, you really know nothing. Omega said they aren’t changed, they just got tired of doing what everyone expects. The Bucks called themselves the best tag team in the world and Callis rocked the cameraman with a superkick to end it.
Jericho defeated Harwood
C+
This wasn’t as great a match as you would have expected from two guys of Jericho and Harwood’s abilities. It was perfectly acceptable wrestling, though, and that will always be appreciated.
The finish was wild and chaotic, something you would expect from a rivalry of this intensity, while Tyson’s appearance paid off with one good shot to Wheeler.
It did nothing to really advance the story, but did keep the program at the forefront of AEW programming ahead of the May 5 Blood and Guts match, which is all it needed to do.
The promo from The Elite was fine for what it was but if I’m Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, I’m questioning Matt and Nick Jackson calling themselves the best tag team on the planet. The tease by Callis was nice and should give way to another major development sooner than later.
Kris Statlander vs. Amber Nova
Kris Statlander returned to action for the first time since suffering her knee injury, battling Amber Nova.
The company’s resident extraterrestrial barely broke a sweat as she dominated the action en route to a pin-fall victory by way of the Supernova.
Statlander celebrated with Best Friends and Orange Cassidy after the match.
Statlander defeated Nova
C
This was all about reintroducing Statlander to the squared circle for the first time since her return a few weeks back. She looked strong and dominant as she defeated Nova with ease and announced to the rest of the AEW women’s division that she is back and better than ever.
Excalibur pointing out that Statlander is the last woman to earn a pin-fall victory over Hikaru Shida was certainly no accident and may tip AEW’s hand as far as the women’s champion’s next opponent.
All things considered, that wouldn’t be a bad thing by any means, especially as Shida looks for fresh new opponents after her dominant last year as champion.