WWE WrestleMania 38: Best Potential Matches to Main-Event in Dallas

Photo credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns is no stranger to main-eventing WrestleMania. The universal champion has done it five times in his career, including on Sunday night at WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

And with the way he has been performing over the past eight months, it's likely he'll be back in the main event again next year at WrestleMania 38, which is scheduled for April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Tribal Chief may even still be the universal champion at that point.

Reigns is on one of the best runs of his career in terms of in-ring work, promos and character development. He defeated both Edge (the 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner) and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match to defend his title on Sunday, extending a title run that began at Payback last August.

It won't be known what might be next for Reigns until SmackDown this Friday. But one thing is clear: The Tribal Chief could be right back in the main event of WrestleMania in 2022, especially if he continues to put in more great work over the next year.

Here's a look at several matches (including one involving Reigns) that could be strong main events for WWE to consider for WrestleMania 38.