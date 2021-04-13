WWE WrestleMania 38: Best Potential Matches to Main-Event in Dallas

WWE WrestleMania 38: Best Potential Matches to Main-Event in DallasApril 13, 2021
Roman Reigns is no stranger to main-eventing WrestleMania. The universal champion has done it five times in his career, including on Sunday night at WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
And with the way he has been performing over the past eight months, it's likely he'll be back in the main event again next year at WrestleMania 38, which is scheduled for April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Tribal Chief may even still be the universal champion at that point.
Reigns is on one of the best runs of his career in terms of in-ring work, promos and character development. He defeated both Edge (the 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner) and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match to defend his title on Sunday, extending a title run that began at Payback last August.
It won't be known what might be next for Reigns until SmackDown this Friday. But one thing is clear: The Tribal Chief could be right back in the main event of WrestleMania in 2022, especially if he continues to put in more great work over the next year.
Here's a look at several matches (including one involving Reigns) that could be strong main events for WWE to consider for WrestleMania 38.
Roman Reigns vs. The Rock
It might again be time for the WWE Universe to smell what The Rock is cooking at WrestleMania 38. And what better opponent for Dwayne Johnson's next high-profile match than his cousin, Reigns?
The Rock hasn't had a WWE match since WrestleMania 32, and that was an impromptu bout against Erick Rowan that lasted only six seconds. The last time he had a scheduled match was at WrestleMania 29, when he lost the WWE Championship to John Cena in the main event.
But with Reigns' ascension to becoming one of the biggest stars in WWE, the hype has continued to build for a dream match between The Head of the Table and The Great One. And whenever The Rock shows up in WWE, he always delivers the high entertainment value that fans have come to expect from one of the best of all time.
WWE will likely be able to welcome a larger crowd to WrestleMania 38, and a Reigns-Rock main event (whether it's for a championship or not) would be the type of marquee match that could properly headline the big event. It's a bout that would deliver widespread appeal, and one that needs to happen while The Tribal Chief is delivering such great work.
John Cena vs. Cesaro
Cena hasn't appeared in WWE since losing to Bray Wyatt in a Firefly FunHouse match at WrestleMania 36 last year. However, the 16-time world champion could return at some point over the next year, which should lead to him having a match at WrestleMania 38.
Over the years, the veteran has feuded with many of the top stars on the main roster, which means there isn't a ton of fresh matchups for him to have. But an intriguing match that he could have is against Cesaro, who continued his recent roll with a win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night.
Cena and Cesaro haven't crossed paths much in the past, although they faced off in one of Cena's United States Championship open challenges in July 2015 on Raw, during which The Swiss Cyborg showcased his impressive talent. But Cesaro has never been a world champion in WWE and hasn't had many opportunities to even compete for a world title.
Cesaro is deserving of a run with either the WWE or Universal Championship in the near future, and he should get higher placement on the WrestleMania 38 card because of it. It would be exciting to see Cena put The Swiss Cyborg over in a marquee match, one that could continue, or begin, a world title run for Cesaro.
Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (or a Fresh Star)
Becky Lynch has been off WWE television since last May, when she announced that she was pregnant. She gave birth to her daughter in December, and she's remained away from WWE since.
But it seems likely that the former Raw and SmackDown women's champion will return at some point in 2021, and that means she could be involved in WrestleMania 38 in a major way. She remains one of the biggest stars in the company, and any match involving her would be a high-profile one.
Of course, when thinking about potential WrestleMania opponents for Lynch, Ronda Rousey is the first name to come to mind.
They still have unfinished business, as Lynch pinned Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35 during a Triple Threat match that also included Charlotte Flair. But the finish was botched, as Rowdy's shoulders came up off the mat, which could end up being a way for her to reignite a rivalry with The Man in the future.
However, Rousey has also not appeared in WWE since losing in that match. If she returns, a bout with Lynch at WrestleMania 38 would be the best way to go, but it's not known when (or if) she'll be back.
If Rousey doesn't return by next April, Lynch should face a top star in a fresh matchup. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, both of whom won a women's championship match at WrestleMania 37, would be strong options to consider, and either could have an exciting match against Lynch.